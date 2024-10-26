Skip to Content
Equality California honors speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, DAP Health at Palm Springs Equality Awards

Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, will honor Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and healthcare provider DAP Health at its 2024 Palm Springs Equality Awards on Saturday.

Held at the Riviera Resort & Spa, the event is bringing together advocates, political leaders and allies to celebrate ongoing work toward LGBTQ+ civil rights and social justice.

Pelosi is receiving the Vanguard Leadership Award in recognition of her support for LGBTQ+ rights throughout her career.

DAP Health, represented by CEO David Brinkman, will be awarded the Community Leadership Award for its commitment to healthcare services and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more details from the ceremony.

Shay Lawson

