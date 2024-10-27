Skip to Content
News

Rancho Escondido hosts early Día de Los Muertos celebration

By
New
Published 12:06 PM

Reynas del Valle is hosting an early Día de Los Muertos event for families at Rancho Escondido on Sunday.

Día de Los Muertos is is Mexican holiday that honors loved ones who have passed. During the event, there will be traditional performances by local youth equestrian team Escaramuza Reynas del Valle. A mariachi band will also play music throughout the evening.

Attendees can experience traditional ofrendas, authentic Mexican foods, folklorico dancing, and more. Proceeds will support the equestrian team Escaramuza Reynas del Valle.

The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Rancho Escondido grounds in Indio.

The event is free for kids aged 14 and under and $20 for those 15 and older.

Tickets will be $25 at the door.

You can find more information here: reynasdelvalle.org

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Tori King

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content