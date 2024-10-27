Rancho Escondido hosts early Día de Los Muertos celebration

Reynas del Valle is hosting an early Día de Los Muertos event for families at Rancho Escondido on Sunday.

Día de Los Muertos is is Mexican holiday that honors loved ones who have passed. During the event, there will be traditional performances by local youth equestrian team Escaramuza Reynas del Valle. A mariachi band will also play music throughout the evening.

Attendees can experience traditional ofrendas, authentic Mexican foods, folklorico dancing, and more. Proceeds will support the equestrian team Escaramuza Reynas del Valle.

The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Rancho Escondido grounds in Indio.

The event is free for kids aged 14 and under and $20 for those 15 and older.

Tickets will be $25 at the door.

You can find more information here: reynasdelvalle.org