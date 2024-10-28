Local 18-year-old Blake Fields becomes youngest to ever win golf croquet world championship

Blake Fields is a world champion.

The 18-year-old won the world title over the weekend at the 2024 GC World Championships in Chesapeake Bay, VA.

Local high school senior Blake Fields is a world champion in golf croquet. 🏆



The 18-year-old Fields defeated the No. 1 ranked player in the world over the weekend in Chesapeake Bay, VA to become the youngest player to earn the title. @KESQ @XCPAthletics @MissionHillsCC1 pic.twitter.com/fIxC2NTXuG — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 29, 2024

Fields, ranked No. 84, defeated the No. 1 ranked player in the world to earn the championship.

He is currently a senior at Xavier College Prep and the Golf Croquet Pro at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.