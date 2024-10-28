Trump ally Steve Bannon to be released after serving 4 months in prison for contempt of Congress

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon is set to be released from prison. He served a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Bannon is set to leave the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, early Tuesday. His representatives say he will hold a news conference later in the day in Manhattan. He’s also expected to resume his podcast Tuesday. A jury convicted Bannon in 2022 of refusing to sit for a deposition with the Jan. 6 House Committee. He also refused to provide documents related to his involvement Trump’s efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.