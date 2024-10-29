Asthma can impact more than just health, following recent strong winds
As winds go up, so do asthma complications.
The asthma rate in Coachella Valley is higher than the national average, with disparities across the region.
According to CalMatters, about 12% of the valley population has been diagnosed with asthma, compared to the national average of 7%. That's about 41K adults, about 11K children.
Asthma can have a range of negative consequences, including depression, unemployment and limited ability to work, which can impact those who work outside.
