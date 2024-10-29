Malaysian court orders Najib to enter defense in his 2nd graft trial linked to 1MDB scandal

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s High Court has ordered imprisoned former Prime Minister Najib Razak to enter a defense in his second corruption trial over the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund. Najib set up the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund shortly after taking power in 2009 to promote economic development, but the fund amassed billions in debt. The prosecution’s case against Najib is set on 21 counts of money laundering and four charges of abuse of power to obtain over $700 million from the fund. The judge said Wednesday that evidence has shown Najib had a pivotal role in transactions that eventually plunged the fund into debt. Najib is set to make his defense in December.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.