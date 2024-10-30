Nearly 40 dogs impounded in the east valley after Animals Control Services operation

Riverside County Animal Services officers impounded nearly 40 dogs in the eastern Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Shelter Staff and Control officers sweep in the communities of Mecca, North Shore, Oasis, and Thermal.

These operations have historically taken place during a time of year when temperatures are cooler. To avoid heat-related injuries to stray dogs, Animal control officers began approximately at 5 a.m. to get an early start.

The wide-open desert areas provide dogs plenty of escape routes. The impounded pets were transported to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms.



Team members also went door-to-door to share educational information on the importance of keeping the family dogs secure within their property.

Animal Services Commander Josh Sisler joined the officers and observed the efforts.

“These sweeps are about making sure we’re protecting our communities, especially the younger residents as they prepare for Halloween fun,” Sisler said. “That’s why the education side of the sweep was key. We’re warning what can happen if someone’s pet is loose and attacks a child. Nobody wants to see that.”



Animal Services Lt. Luis Rosa said the number of dogs impounded could have doubled if not for the educational efforts.



“We issued some warnings and provided education about how we can help, such as mending fences to prevent yard escapes,” Rosa said. “This is something my colleagues enjoy doing because it shows we’re not just enforcing animal control laws, but providing assistance, too.”

Coachella Valley has been facing an overcrowding issue in its animal shelters, News Channel 3's Angela Chen has been covering this growing issue. The animal shelter cannot turn away any dogs because they are municipal shelters, however, they have been forced to double up.

If you're interested in adopting a pet or donating to the shelter, you can visit Palm Springs Animal Shelter, the Coachella Valley Animals Campus or Animal Samaritans.