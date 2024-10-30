Palm Springs Mayor Bernstein delivers annual State of the City address

Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein will share the accomplishments and projects coming to Palm Springs in the 2024 State of the City address.

The event is Wednesday at Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theatre.

It's hosted by the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and kicks off with a 5 p.m. pre-reception followed by State of the City presentation at 6 p.m. according to the city.

The city stated that for those unable to attend this year’s State of the City, they will be able to watch the broadcast on the City’s YouTube channel and on Palm Springs Community Television.

