Regal Theater in Palm Springs to close, reopen under new ownership

The Regal Theater in Palm Springs, the city's only first-run movie theater, is set to close its doors.

Tickets cannot be purchased online for showings after this weekend.

New ownership is set to take over the theater, as well as the complex that houses it and adjacent office spaces, after purchasing the complex earlier this year.

The property manager of the complex that houses the theater and several office buildings confirmed the closure to News Channel Three on Wednesday.

The manager said that while details are limited, the new owner intends to keep the theater's operations the same; albeit, under a new name.

