KESQ received an email from a volunteer at a Coachella Valley animal shelter concerned about the possibility of 34 animals being euthanized in one day. Holding officials accountable.

KESQ went and investigated.

We spoke with the volunteer who express concern with the amount of animals they're seeing at the shelter. We spoke with Riverside County Animal Services asking about the possibility of 34 animals being euthanized in one day, who told us that was not the case.



"Right now the Coachella Valley Animal Campus specifically has 15 animals on the euthanasia or red list as it's known," John Welsh with the Riverside Animal Campus said. "But that list does not equate to those animals going to be euthanized today, tomorrow, or the next day."

Overcrowding is an issue at animals shelters in the Coachella Valley. (KESQ)

During a walk through of the Coachella Valley Animal Campus, overcrowding was visibly apparent, with each kennel holding multiple dogs.

We asked about what red listing means, and were told by the Riverside County Animal Services, that red listing is me it's really a cry for help to both parters and the public for help in managing the overcrowded facility.

A dog can goon the red list due to a lack of shelter resources, or their condition.

Overcrowding is an issue, at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus has 294 animals.

Now to be transparent, the volunteer is worried more dogs are being euthanized than what we are told.

We will continue to follow this story and we are working with the county for transparency for all those involved.

A consultant has been hired by the Riverside County Animal Services. The consultant currently getting settled into the position, KESQ has been promised an interview as soon as possible.

For more information on how and where you can adopt, head to this link.