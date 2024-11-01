‘Scandal’ cast will reunite for online script reading for hurricane relief in western North Carolina

The cast of ABC’s hit show “Scandal” will reunite Nov. 17 for a live, virtual script reading to raise money for the western North Carolina area that was ravaged by Hurricane Helene. Bellamy Young, who played the first lady and then Republican presidential nominee on the series, was raised in Asheville, North Carolina. Fans can reserve a ticket to the virtual reading via a donation to United Way North Carolina. Prizeo will also hold a contest where one donor who uses their site will be chosen to read a part from the script along with the cast.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.