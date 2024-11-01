Security and health measures aim to keep Palm Springs Pride celebrations safe

Palm Springs Pride is in full swing as thousands of people celebrate in Palm Springs.

On Friday, there is an Arenas District Block Party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Officials said they are increasing security and health protocols for the annual weekend event to ensure everyone stays safe.

Several vaccines will be offered during Pride, including the Mpox vaccine.

As of August 2024, over 100,000 laboratory-confirmed Mpox cases have been reported across more than 120 countries, with over 220 deaths among confirmed cases according to World Health Organization.

According to California Mpox data, there have been 311 Cumulative statewide hospitalizations as of October 25.

Marco Winkler, Director of Communications & Marketing for The National Coalition for LGBTQ Health/HealthHIV, said that getting vaccinated against Mpox can protect you against the disease.

"The vaccine is there, and it's important to protect yourself from Mpox," Winkler said. "And from any other illnesses that there are vaccines or prophylaxis for."

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about the protocols in place for the weekend.