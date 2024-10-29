Palm Springs Pride returning for its 38th year, what to expect this weekend

Over 200,000 people will be in downtown Palm Springs this weekend celebrating Palm Springs Pride. The event has been taking place since 1986, and this year the organization is doing it bigger than ever.

Pride is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, featuring live music, parties, and a parade. Neon Trees will headline the Arenas Stage on Thursday. On Friday, local and LGBTQ+ DJs will perform throughout the day. Sister Sledge will headline on Saturday. Sunday’s main event will be the annual Pride Parade, which steps off at 10 a.m. in Uptown Palm Springs.

As always, locals will be celebrated for their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills and his wife, Cathy, will be recognized as "Friends of Pride." The 2024 Grand Marshal will be artist Aaron Allen Marner, who will be honored for his advocacy for social justice and contributions to the arts community.

And the main events during PS Pride will be free and open to the public. For more information, head to their site.