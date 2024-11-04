Skip to Content
News

CVUSD trustee areas left off Imperial County ballots

KESQ
By
Published 10:10 AM

Just a day before the election, Coachella Valley Unified School District has announced district trustee areas 1,2, and 4 were excluded from Imperial County ballots.

CVUSD's boundary stretches into Imperial County.

Coachella Valley Unified School District

We have been made aware that the contests for the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) Trustee Areas 1, 2 and 4 were not included in the 2024 Ballot for Imperial County. The CVUSD district boundaries include both Imperial and Riverside Counties, giving electors in the entire district eligibility to vote for all Trustee Areas within the district. CVUSD have submitted the resolution in the same format and have followed the same protocols for the past decade, to both  Imperial County Registrar’s Office and Riverside County Registrar’s Office. Therefore, CVUSD is currently awaiting a response from Imperial County Registrar of Voters and the County of Riverside Registrar of Voters, to explain why CVUSD Trustee Area 1,2 and 4 were not included in the 2024 Ballot for Imperial County.  CVUSD has inquired with both counties on next steps.

Coachella Valley Unified School District

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Luis Avila

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content