CVUSD trustee areas left off Imperial County ballots

Just a day before the election, Coachella Valley Unified School District has announced district trustee areas 1,2, and 4 were excluded from Imperial County ballots.

CVUSD's boundary stretches into Imperial County.

Coachella Valley Unified School District

We have been made aware that the contests for the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) Trustee Areas 1, 2 and 4 were not included in the 2024 Ballot for Imperial County. The CVUSD district boundaries include both Imperial and Riverside Counties, giving electors in the entire district eligibility to vote for all Trustee Areas within the district. CVUSD have submitted the resolution in the same format and have followed the same protocols for the past decade, to both Imperial County Registrar’s Office and Riverside County Registrar’s Office. Therefore, CVUSD is currently awaiting a response from Imperial County Registrar of Voters and the County of Riverside Registrar of Voters, to explain why CVUSD Trustee Area 1,2 and 4 were not included in the 2024 Ballot for Imperial County. CVUSD has inquired with both counties on next steps. Coachella Valley Unified School District

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.