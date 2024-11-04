Uber, Lyft, and SunLine offering free or discounted rides to the polls on Election Day

Several transportation and rideshare companies around the U.S. are offering voters free or discounted ways to get to the polls to cast their ballots on November 5th.

Lyft is offering 50% (up to $10) off rides, scooters, and bikes going to polling locations nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The discount can be applied with the code VOTE24.

Uber is also offering a 50% off Election Day discount to riders between 4:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. In order to get the discount, open the Uber app and hit the “Go Vote” button on the app’s home screen. Then, voters can request a ride to their polling location, and a discount will automatically be added.

Here in the Coachella Valley, SunLine Transit Agency announced that fixed route buses across the Coachella Valley will offer free fares on Election Day, November 5, 2024, ensuring residents can reach their

polling places without transportation costs as a barrier.

The free rides are in coordination with the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) and other transit operators acrossRiverside County. SunLine will be utilizing Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding from the State of California to subsidize its free fare initiatives for FY25. According to SunLine, this initiative provides voters with an accessible, zero-cost travel option, allowing riders to board any fixed route bus without a fare or a pass. With convenient access to polling stations and election centers, SunLine aims to support community engagement and make civic participation easier for all.

“Our goal is to make voting as accessible as possible for everyone in our community,” said Mona Babauta, CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency. “We’re proud to do our part by offering free transportation, making it easier for residents to participate in this important civic duty.”

Riders simply need to board a fixed route bus on November 5, 2024, to take advantage of the free fares on thatday only. This promotion is valid on SunLine’s local Fixed Route network, excluding 10 Commuter Link, SunRideand SunDial. Regular route schedules and stops will remain in effect throughout the day.

For more information about SunLine Transit Agency, visit SunLine.org.