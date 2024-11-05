Live Blog: Coachella Valley polls set to close at 8PM

It's Election Day! We'll have updates on federal, state, and local elections below:

Click here for election results

3:30 p.m.

Polls will close at 8:00 p.m. in the Coachella Valley. Click here to find ballot drop-off locations.

According to the Registrar's Office, as of Monday, approximately 1,445,849 ballots have been issued and approximately 526,353 have been returned good.

We'll have continuing updates, including results and reactions, on races all throughout the night. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.