How to get your mental health back on track after Election Day

According to mental health experts, people can oftentimes feel lingering emotions after historical events like Presidential elections. That's why clinics like Eisenhower Behavioral Health say they typically see an uptick in patients following November 5th.

"What we're seeing at the clinic is an increase in phone calls," said Dakota Carter, the Medical Director of Psychiatry for Eisenhower Behavioral Health. "People are really wanting to get in to see their therapist or psychiatrist just to process what's happened. Obviously, there are some folks that are thrilled with the outcome, and there are a lot of folks that aren't, and we're here to be there for both people regardless of political affiliation, of course."

Carter says people can experience a complex amount of emotions and feelings long after they cast their ballot, so maintaining your mental health is paramount for continuing your daily activities.

"Recognize that, you know, the election is over, we've gotten through it, and that your feelings are completely valid, but we have to continue to move on as a country and move forward," said Carter.

Carter also says it can be difficult to feel normal again, especially if someone in your close circle has different beliefs, or voted a different way than you. But it's important to find common ground wherever you can.

"Say your spouse voted differently, or your child or parent," said Carter. "About 50% of the United States voters went the other way. And so there's all sorts of feelings that people are having. On one hand, you have the side that won. They are likely joyous and happy and excited. But you also have the ones that didn't, and they feel very differently. They may feel anxiety, concern, frustration. So find topics you can talk about, or agree on, set healthy boundaries if you have to within conversations.”

Aside from seeking professional help, there are also steps you can take at home to get back on track.

"Some things that can help include turning off social media, or turning off the news, especially if it's just continuing to reinforce the negative emotions you're having," said Carter. "Getting outside, doing things that are fun and engaging. You know, going and finding your social circle and doing things that you really enjoy and can control in this moment."

Carter says if at any moment you feel you need a little extra help, don't be afraid to reach out.

"Emotions are normal, we just have to figure out what to do with them sometimes," said Carter. "Know that, that regardless of my political affiliations or my colleagues political affiliations, we're here for you, and we are more than willing to talk and discuss and figure out a plan to get you to feeling better."

Some mental health resources around the Coachella Valley can be found here:

For LGBTQIA+ youth looking for free, confidential crisis support, call 1-866-488-7386, text 'START' to 678-678 or visit their website to chat with a gender-affirming and queer-friendly counselor.