California’s mutual aid in action, local resources mobilized for Mountain Fire response

As the Mountain Fire continues to burn in Ventura County, fire agencies including Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department and the City of Riverside Fire Department have activated California’s mutual aid system, drawing resources to support firefighting efforts.

The mutual aid strategy enables rapid deployment of resources from nearby counties and cities, ensuring no single agency bears the weight of fighting large-scale fires alone according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Maggie Cline De La Rosa Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department public information officer, said the department has sent resources to the Mountain Fire and that the system works throughout the state almost like chess pieces.

"Riverside County sent them two strike teams of fire engines, which is a total of 20 engines. We also sent them a strike team of bulldozers because that's the type of assistance that they requested," Cline De La Rosa said. "In turn, because we do have red flag warnings, we received a strike team, which is five engines from San Diego County. "

The Cathedral City Fire Department told News Channel 3 it does not currently have any crews on the Mountain Fire.

