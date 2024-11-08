Desert Regional Medical Center hosts ‘Robot Days’ for local high school students

Desert Regional Medical Center is hosting a special program, Robot Days, for students from the Palm Springs Academy for Learning Medicine (PALM) and the Health and Environmental Academy of Learning (HEAL), the health academies of Palm Springs High School and Cathedral City High School.

"We have our students getting ready to graduate and going into the medical field so this gives him the opportunity to see what it’s really like to be a doctor or a nurse," said Cathedral City High School Teacher Rosemarie Fronterr.

More than 250 students are learning about surgical robots and experiencing simulations used in various surgical procedures.

The Da Vinci Robot assists surgeons in gallbladder surgery, hernia surgery, and OB-GYN procedures, including ovarian surgeries. It magnifies the surgical site and stabilizes the movements made by the surgeon.

Students are also given the opportunity to tour the cardiac catheterization lab and hear career talks from healthcare professionals in fields such as laboratory science, respiratory therapy, emergency/trauma care, and the intensive care unit.