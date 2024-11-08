Skip to Content
The River in Rancho Mirage celebrates three grand opening celebrations

KESQ
Published 3:13 PM

The River in Rancho Mirage is hosting a tri grand opening ribbon cutting celebration.

Three new businesses are celebrating opening:  REI, Cowboy Cantina and Slinging360.

On Friday, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The River is hosting an afternoon filled with excitement, new beginnings and community spirit according to Rancho Mirage. 

The free event includes live music, local vendors and giveaways.

Ribbon Cutting Schedule

4:00 PM REI CoOp Ribbon Cutting & Ceremony

4:25 PM Slinging 360 Ribbon Cutting & Ceremony

4:45 PM Cowboy Cantina Ribbon Cutting & Ceremony

City officials and local chambers will be at the occasion. 

Stay with News Channel 3 to see more from the tri opening.

Shay Lawson

