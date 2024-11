With several races across the Coachella Valley yet to be called and in some instances less than 1000 or hundreds of votes apart, we're taking a look at the ballot curing process. Join us this evening for a closer look at this process and the state of local races in your election coverage.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.