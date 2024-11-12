Analyzing current election results in the Coachella Valley

The valley's Republican candidates are in front in those remaining races, which has disappointed Democrats who had hoped to turn a couple of seats blue but are running second right now.

In continuing your vote 2024 coverage, --we spoke with residents about what these results may mean.

Democrats had hoped for change -- especially in Palm Springs -- often referred to as the most liberal city in the Coachella Valley.

Right now -- it appears they're coming up short -- with more votes to be counted.

“It has changed a lot," one resident said.

Not everyone has missed it.

"Like every place, of course.”

For folks like Ken Rodriguez who’ve known Palm Springs for the past 24 years, whether the change has been good or bad….

“I would say good because I can’t think of bad," he explained. "In other words bad isn’t the first thing I think of.”

“I have seen the community and the population shift demographically.”

Naomi Soto is a leading candidate for Palm Springs City Council seat 4 and has seen the change right in front of her.

“I think the challenge is Palm Springs is unique in the region of, uh, its values about its progressive leadership and we have neighboring cities and neighboring communities that, um, have differing priorities."

But should that concern those of you at home?

“That’s a tough question”

And maybe whether palm springs is still the most liberal city in the Coachella Valley.

“Absolutely in terms of LGBTQ+ rights and values and community. Absolutely. I would say it's the most progressive value. It's the most progressive city.”



But the work is not done.

“We live in a very purple, district, um, in terms of our congressional, our state assembly and our state senate seats. And, that takes a lot of work, and so we need, we need to make sure we have strong candidates as well as strong campaign teams to kind of do that work at every phase.”