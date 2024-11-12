Indio to close Jackson Street for four consecutive days

A portion of Jackson Street will be shut down for four 12-hour stretches to replace a Coachella Valley Water District irrigation pipeline, starting today.

A city contractor's work will necessitate the closure of the road between Avenue 48 and Avenue 50 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, according to a statement from city officials. The long closures are intended to compress several weeks of work into four days.

Utility work from other agencies will be performed at the same time.

City officials urged drivers to use alternate routes, such as detours onto Monroe Street and Calhoun Street.

L&G Desert Store will remain accessible from the Avenue 50 side, according to the statement.