Watch Live: ‘Section 14 Survivors’ react to settlement agreement

Following a unanimous 5-0 vote by the Palm Springs city council, the group calling itself "Survivors and Descendants of Section 14" will comment on the settlement agreement.

The group securing $5.9 million in direct cash payments to residents and descendants of Section 14.

Also approved unanimously, community initiatives for housing and economic development programs, renaming a park in Palm Springs to honor Section 14, and creating a monument to commemorate its history.

Civil rights attorney Areva Martin and residents of Section 14 will hold a press conference outside the Unified Methodist Church of Palm Springs at 11 AM.

