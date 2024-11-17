Pope Francis calls for investigation to determine if Israel’s attacks in Gaza constitute ‘genocide’

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has called for an investigation to determine if Israel’s attacks in Gaza constitute genocide. That’s according to excerpts from a new book, “Hope never disappoints. Pilgrims towards a better world” by Hernán Reyes Alcaide and based on interviews with the pope. The book will be published on Tuesday ahead of the pope’s 2025 jubilee. Francis had editorial control over the book. He said in excerpts published by Italian daily La Stampa on Sunday that some experts say “what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide” but that we “should investigate carefully to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies.”

