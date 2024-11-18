32-year-old killed in crash along Highway 111 in Palm Springs

A 32-year-old man from Yucaipa was killed in a rollover crash over the weekend on Highway 111 in Palm Springs.

The crash was reported Saturday at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Highway 111, north of Overture Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a passenger in the vehicle was partially ejected during the crash. The passenger, identified as Raulito Alarcon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with major injuries.

Police said the vehicle was believed to be traveling northbound on SR-111 north of Overture Drive in an unknown lane, at an unknown speed.

"For unknown reasons, the Acura left the roadway and traveled westbound onto the dirt center median and overturned several times before coming to rest on its roof," reads an email from CHP.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash, CHP confirmed.

