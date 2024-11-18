Desert Hot Springs Councilmember Russell Betts charged by DA’s office

Longtime Desert Hot Springs Councilmember Russell Betts has been charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

Betts has been charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor false imprisonment, according to the criminal complaint, filed on Nov. 4.

There were no details available on the incident that led to the charges.

Betts is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 12 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Betts told News Channel 3 that he has not been notified of the charges.

Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Jim Henson said his department's only involvement is forwarding a complaint to the DA's office for investigation by the Public Integrity Office. DHSPD is not involved in he case.

Betts has been a councilmember in Desert Hot Springs since 2007. He ran for mayor this past election, however, he is down by more than 600 votes. His term is due to end in December.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.