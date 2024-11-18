Supervisor Manuel Perez announces series of spay and neuter clinics across county

Riverside County will fund a series of spay and neuter clinics across the region, beginning Tuesday in Thermal, county Supervisor V. Manuel Perez announced.

The first mobile clinic will be held Tuesday at the Jerry Rummonds Community Center in Thermal, 87-229 Church St., according to a statement from Perez's office. With an appointment, as many as 30 spay and neuter surgeries for cats and dogs below 20 pounds will be provided free of charge, including vaccines and microchips.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services staffers will be on- hand to perform the operations.

"Spay and neuter is an important focus for turning around, over time, the situation of overcrowding at animal shelters,'' Perez said in a statement. "These spay and neuter clinics offer a huge benefit for community members ... and more events will be coming soon."

Funding for Thermal's clinic comes via the Fourth District Unincorporated Communities Initiative, allocated by Perez.

Residents can sign up for appointments here.