Donations needed for SunLine “Fill the Bus” event

News Channel 3 is partnering with SunLine Transit Agency once again to collect donations for SunLine's 17th annual Fill the Bus Holiday Food Drive this Thursday, November 21st, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

All donations will help those in need this holiday season. The beneficiaries for the 2024 Fill the Bus event are the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission and Food Now.

SunLine is asking the community to help fill the bus with non-perishable food items, turkeys, frozen meats and other assorted trimmings for holiday meals. SunLine also encourages donations of new, packaged toiletries, personal hygiene products, diapers and other household products.

You can bring your donation items to Fill the Bus at the following locations: