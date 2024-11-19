Former Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai is expected to testify in his national security trial soon

HONG KONG (AP) — The landmark national security trial of prominent Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai resumes Wednesday, with the founder of the now-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily expected to testify in his defense soon. Lai was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on mass pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong starting in 2019. He is fighting charges of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring with others to issue seditious publications. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. His case, tied to the Apple Daily newspaper that Lai founded, is widely seen as a measure of press freedom and judicial independence in the Asian financial hub.

