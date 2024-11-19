Skip to Content
Post Malone set to headline 2025 Coachella festival

Post Malone revealed he will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2025, sharing a tour poster across his social media accounts on Tuesday.

Malone will close out the festival, performing on April 13 and April 20, both Sundays. The festival will take place April 11-13 and April 18-20.

Coachella wiped its Instagram on Monday, sparking rumors that a lineup will be released soon. Goldenvoice, the organizers of Coachella, haven't announced the lineup.

Typically, the Coachella lineup is released in January.

Post Malone is no stranger to the desert.

Earlier this year, Post Malone headlined at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

In 2023, Bad Bunny throughout Post Malone as a surprise guest during his historic headlining set.

Post Malone last performed at Coachella in 2018, where he had surprise guests Ty Dolla Sign and 21 Savage join him on stage.

