Firebirds fall in shootout to Eagles on “Hockey Fights Cancer” night at Acrisure Arena

Published 10:16 PM

The Firebirds fell 3-2 to the Colorado Eagles in a shootout on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena.

Coachella Valley is 8-5-0-1 on the season. Next up is a home game Friday, Nov. 22 against the San Diego Gulls.

Blake Arthur

