Firebirds fall in shootout to Eagles on “Hockey Fights Cancer” night at Acrisure Arena

The Firebirds fell 3-2 to the Colorado Eagles in a shootout on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena.

"Hockey Fights Cancer" night as the Coachella Valley Firebirds host the Colorado Eagles. Thank you to Firebirds PXP man @Evan_Pivnick for the time, sharing some heartfelt perspective on what tonight means to him and many others who have been affected by cancer. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/EMa5P9Tuor — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) November 21, 2024

Coachella Valley is 8-5-0-1 on the season. Next up is a home game Friday, Nov. 22 against the San Diego Gulls.