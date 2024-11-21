In a board game, climate experts work to save the world, which diplomats at COP29 try in real life

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — While diplomats negotiated at the United Nations climate talks in Azerbaijan, climate experts played a board game where players are supposed to work together to combat global warming. An Associated Press reporter played Daybreak several times with attendees from three countries. They made decisions to invest in green energies like wind and solar. They confronted extreme weather events like hurricanes. All the while, the goal was to keep global temperature rise under 2 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, since the 1850s. It turns out saving the world is hard, even in a simulated environment. The creator of the game says winning is doable but requires dramatic early action. That’s what experts say is required in real life.

