Many in Gaza are eating just once a day, as hunger spreads amid aid issues

DEIR AL-BALAH, The Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip are often eating just once a day, even in areas where aid groups have relatively more access than the isolated and heavily destroyed north. A displaced family living in a tent in central Gaza says they go to bed hungry every night. The United Nations humanitarian office has warned of a “stark increase” in the number of households experiencing severe hunger in central and southern Gaza. Experts say a full-blown famine may be underway in the north. Israel says it allows enough aid to enter. But humanitarian groups say Israeli restrictions, ongoing fighting and the breakdown of law and order pose major obstacles to distribution.

