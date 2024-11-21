Palm Springs city council expected to vote on Human Rights Commission restructure

The Palm Springs city council is expected to, "prepare a draft ordinance amending Chapter 2.45, Human Rights Commission, of the Palm Springs Municipal Code," according to the city council special meeting agenda on Thursday night.

This would "rebrand" the Human Rights Commission (HRC) in its current form and replace the focus to a "Human Services Commission."

The mission of the Palm Springs HRC is to "promote and protect the diversity of the community and to improve human relations through education and community awareness," according to the city.

Rich Weissman, Palm Springs resident, said dismantling the HRC sends the wrong message, especially in a city known as a safe haven for LGBTQ residents and tourists.

"Human services is a wonderful thing to focus on. We can do both. We do not have to dismantle the Human Rights Commission in order to provide human services to our citizens," Weissman said. "We are particularly concerned because this has been going on for months now, but came to a head at the last Human Rights Commission meeting in which it was announced that this would be put up for a vote."

The HRC, originally established to protect the civil rights of Palm Springs residents — has faced controversy in recent months.

Councilmember Christy Holstege previously raised concerns about alleged violations of the Brown Act, California’s open meeting law, by HRC commissioners.

Additionally, the group has been involved in discussions over topics like Section 14 reparations and the removal of a statue of former Mayor Frank Bogert.

