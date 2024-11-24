Uruguay’s leftist opposition candidate Yamandú Orsi becomes country’s new president

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay’s leftist opposition candidate, Yamandú Orsi, became the country’s new president in a tight runoff election that ousted the conservative governing coalition. Sunday’s vote brings the storied progressive coalition back to power and makes Uruguay the latest in a year of landmark elections to rebuke the incumbent party. Even as the vote count continued, Álvaro Delgado, the presidential candidate of the center-right government coalition, conceded defeat to his challenger. While failing to entice apathetic young voters, Uruguay’s lackluster electoral campaigns steered clear of the anti-establishment fury that has vaulted populist outsiders to power elsewhere in the world, like in the United States and neighboring Argentina.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.