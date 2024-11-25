Check these five things on your car before you hit the road this Thanksgiving

Holiday travel is nearly in full swing ahead of Thanksgiving, and millions of Americans will be on the move this year.

From the road to the sky, nearly 80 million Americans are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, and according to Triple A, travel this year will set a new record. That's why it's important to be ready for the traffic, and also any mishaps that may happen on the road.

Pete Valdez, owner of Pete's Automotive in Thousand Palms says you should check five things before you leave: your car's tires, the battery, the oil, all lights on the exterior of the car, and the windshield wipers. Valdez says double-checking all of these things before you go will ensure the highest chance of having a stress-free road trip.

Valdez advises drivers to make sure your tire pressure matches the correct number for your car. Oftentimes you can find those numbers on a sticker inside the drivers side door. He also says you should check the tread to ensure it has the best traction possible, especially if you plan to drive through snow or icy areas.

Valdez says it's not a bad idea to get an oil change and have a professional measure the level of all fluids inside your engine. Y

ou also want to test all of the lights on your car, including the headlights, high beams, tail lights and blinkers.

And finally, see if your windshield wipers are working effectively. Valdez says wipers are something a lot of drivers neglect, yet its one of the simplest things that you can change at home. With several areas around the US getting hit with storms this week, being able to see out your windshield properly will improve your safety on the roadways.

Valdez also advises drivers to pack an emergency kit with oil, water, tire changing tools, and a blanket, and says to make sure you have a spare tire. If you encounter trouble along your drive be sure to call for professional help from companies like AAA.

News Channel Three's Tori King will speak with local experts about more tips and tricks to keep you safe during the holiday travel in her report at 4:00.