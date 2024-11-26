Al Vasquez Learning Center offers programs, resources in Indio

The city of Indio is celebrating the grand opening of the Al Vasquez Learning Center.

The new space gives children and adults better access to educational and professional resources. The Center is a private, Christian institution, and does not receive any government funding.

Local leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning at the new Center at Miles Avenue and Smurr Street. The new Center has dozens of programs, like tutoring, adult high school, first aid training, and community support initiatives.

Enrollment costs vary by program, but the facility aims to keep costs low for local families.