One man arrested – accused of running a brothel in Palm Desert

One man is behind bars today after a tip about a possible illegal massage parlor operating in the 45000 block of San Pablo in Palm Desert.

The tip led investigators to find that prostitution activities were underway at that location and today they served a search warrant and arrested a 58 year old Victorville man for maintaining a brothel.

Two females were located at the business and identified as possible victims of human trafficking. They were referred to resources for help.

The Palm Desert Sheriff's Station Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) are responsible for the ongoing investigation. They encourage anyone who has information regarding the case to contact Sergeant Hammond and RCAHT at HT@riversidesheriff.org.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of human trafficking, you can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 888-373-7888.