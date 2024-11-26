Skip to Content
Restaurant owner fights Palm Springs approval to acquire patio for Plaza Theater

A hiccup in the Downtown Plaza Theatre restoration project, the Palm Springs City Council voted 4-0 last week to approve a resolution of necessity of Kalura Trattoria's patio, which is the first step in acquiring the property through eminent domain.  The restaurant is located next to the theater.

The city says it needs to widen an existing 10-foot easement to 20 feet in order to meet California building code requirements for the theater renovation, a renovation that can't move forward without it.

Restaurant owners and patrons are strongly opposed to the move, saying it will impact business and employees.

The city will continue negotiations. If unsuccessful, the city would need to file a lawsuit to acquire the property. 

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

