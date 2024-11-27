Galilee Center in Mecca helps hundreds of families with food distribution for Thanksgiving

Many families in the east Coachella Valley will be enjoying a festive meal this Thanksgiving due to the efforts of the Galilee Center in Mecca.

Volunteers from all over the valley gathered on Tuesday to assemble 750 boxes of donated food, and on Wednesday helped load the boxes into cars. Each box held 25 pounds of everything needed for the big meal.

The Galilee Center holds its 'Thanksgiving Holiday Food Distribution' each year with the goal of making Thanksgiving extra special for valley families who may be struggling to afford life's basic necessities.

The event wrapped up earlier than expected as at least 300 cars arrived to pick up the boxes for a happy Thanksgiving.