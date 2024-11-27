Skip to Content
News

Help offered to local farmworkers over the winter months

By
today at 11:16 PM
Published 11:01 PM

TODEC said it was working to help local farmworkers through the winter months.

The local organization said its annual Farmworkers Appreciation Campaign ran from November 1, 2024 through February 15, 2025.

During this time frame, TODEC representatives supplied farmworkers with tools like coats and rain boots -- paid for by generous donations.

TODEC said many local farmworkers focused more on basic survival needs (like rent and food) -- opposed to basic tools to keep them safe.

More information could be found here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kristen Outlaw

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content