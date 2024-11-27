Help offered to local farmworkers over the winter months

TODEC said it was working to help local farmworkers through the winter months.

The local organization said its annual Farmworkers Appreciation Campaign ran from November 1, 2024 through February 15, 2025.

During this time frame, TODEC representatives supplied farmworkers with tools like coats and rain boots -- paid for by generous donations.

TODEC said many local farmworkers focused more on basic survival needs (like rent and food) -- opposed to basic tools to keep them safe.

