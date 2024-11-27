Zuckerberg dines with Trump in Mar-a-Lago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump dined on Wednesday with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. The visit brought together the Facebook founder and the former president who was once banned from that social network. Stephen Miller, who has been appointed deputy chief of staff for Trump’s second term, says Zuckerberg wants to support Trump’s economic plans. Trump was kicked off Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The company restored his account in early 2023.

