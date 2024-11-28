31st annual Palm Springs Open donating proceeds to Coachella Valley food voucher program

The Desert Tennis Association (DTA) is once again partnering with AAP – Food Samaritans for the 31st Annual Palm Springs Open.

The Palm Springs Open is an international tennis tournament that is happening Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

DTA is donating the proceeds from the upcoming tournament to AAP to support its food voucher program for low-income Coachella Valley residents living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses.

Organizers said the tournament attracts more than 300 LGBT players from around the world.

They also said since 2001, DTA has donated more than $180,000 to AAP – Food Samaritans.

