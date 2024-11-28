Coachella Valley Rescue Mission serving Thanksgiving meals, expects to serve 39,000 over season

It's something the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM) does every year, provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need in the community. On Thanksgiving Day, CVRM is reaching out to the hungry and homeless in the Coachella Valley and inviting them to enjoy a holiday dinner from 4 pm to 6 pm at 47-470 Van Buren St. in Indio.

CVRM says these special public meals are provided in addition to the 900 meals they serve everyday. CVRM also distributes special holiday food boxes to impoverished local families. During an average month, more than 700 food boxes are distributed and November will be no exception. In total, anticipates to serve more 39,000 meals this Thanksgiving season.

Sometimes, it may be hard to realize just how many people in the Coachella Valley are in need of help. On any given night, there are more than 1,000 homeless people in the valley looking for a please to sleep. According to CVRM, 65 percent of the Eastern Coachella Valley are living in poverty, and 37 percent of those living in the Coachella Valley are living on the edge of homelessness.

1000+ people on any given night, are homeless in Coachella Valley

65% of all individuals in Eastern Coachella Valley live in poverty

20+ families with children. The fastest growing segment of the Coachella Valley homeless are families with children

37% of those living in the Coachella Valley are hovering on the edge of homelessness According to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM)

The work CVRM does doesn't just start and begin on Thanksgiving Day. They provide 28,000 meals a month, provide 9,000 bed nights of shelter, and have 150 clients in long-term programs.

CVRM needs your help this holiday season and beyond. To donate or find out more information about to volunteer visit this link.

Founded in 1971, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission provides food, clothing, and safe shelter to needy people. Additionally, CVRM helps people end their cycle of homelessness with extensive counseling, job training, and job placement services. Please visit us at CVRM.org.