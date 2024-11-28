Donald Trump’s call for ‘energy dominance’ is likely to run into real-world limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is creating a National Energy Council that he says will establish U.S. “energy dominance” around the world. The energy council will be led by Doug Burgum, Trump’s choice to head the Interior Department. It will be key in Trump’s pledge to sell more oil to allies and his intent to move away from President Joe Biden’s focus on climate change. But the president-elect’s energy wishes are likely to run into real-world limits. For one, U.S. oil production under Biden is already at record levels.

