Human error caused the sinking of a New Zealand navy ship off the coast of Samoa, an inquiry finds
Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A military investigation has found series of human errors caused a New Zealand navy ship to plough into a Samoan reef and sink in October. A summary of the preliminary findings of the military Court of Inquiry into the sinking was released Friday. It said the ship’s crew did not realize autopilot was engaged and thought other problems were causing the vessel to maintain a course toward land. All 75 people on board evacuated safely. The human errors and contributor factors were not otherwise specified. The inquiry will continue next year.