Friends, family set up GoFundMe for fallen PSPD officer

Following a fatal motorcycle accident on Thanksgiving day that killed a Palm Springs Community Service Officer, friends of the victim are seeking community support.

Palm Desert resident, Nicholas Griego, 31, was leaving work when he was struck in a three-vehicle accident.

While the family is not ready to speak on camera, friends of Griego describe him as, "Firstly a husband to Tess and father to two beautiful girls," and committed to his role in the department.

If you'd like to support the Griego family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-tess-and-the-girls-after-nicholass-passing.