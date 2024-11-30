Simpson’s 21 help Southern Utah knock off Cal State Bakersfield 74-64

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jamir Simpson scored 21 points as Southern Utah beat Cal State Bakersfield 74-64 on Saturday night.

Simpson shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Thunderbirds (7-2). Dominique Ford scored 20 points and added three steals. Tavi Jackson had 14 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Roadrunners (4-4) were led in scoring by Corey Stephenson, who finished with 20 points. Jemel Jones added 14 points and two blocks for CSU Bakersfield. Marvin McGhee also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.