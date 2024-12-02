Help ‘Cover the Cruiser’ Tuesday, December 3rd for CHiPs for Kids

The CHiPs for kids toy drive has been making a difference in the lives of kids and their communities across the state of California for many decades.

Help News Channel 3 on Tuesday, December 3 at Mathis Home at 81410 Highway 111 in Indio as we team up with the California Highway Patrol to 'Cover the Cruiser' for CHiPs for Kids.

News Channel 3 will be at the cruiser with CHP officers, including Officer David Torres from the CHP Indio Office. You can donate new, unwrapped toys at Mathis Home from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The 'Cover the Cruiser' events encourage folks to buy toys and cover a CHP cruiser to make it disappear under a blanket of gifts.

Examples of the new toys and items needed include sporting items, hygiene items for preteens/teens including body wash and spray, dolls, toy cars, learning games, books, board games, or any toys suitable for children up to 18 years old.

New, unwrapped items and toys can also be dropped off at the CHP Indio Office or at any Walgreens in the Coachella Valley.

The gifts will be given by CHP officers to local families in need this holiday season. This year the distribution will be at the Galilee Center on December 20th. You can reach out to the Center to register your child or to get more information by calling 760-396-9100.